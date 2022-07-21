2022 World Cup: Ghana to take on hosts Qatar in friendly in Austria - EXCLUSIVE

2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar, will face Ghana in a friendly in Austria next month, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The four times African champions are preparing ahead of the global showpiece later this year and will test their strength against the Asian giants.

Qatar has a score to settle with Ghana, having lost 5-1 to the same side in a friendly in October 2020.

Coach Otto Addo will assemble a team for the game at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria.

The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced the nationality switches of six players as part of boosting the team with quality before November's World Cup.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and English Premier League duo Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey have all confirmed their availability ahead of the next international break.

The tournament is expected to give coach Otto Addo an insight into the new players joining the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.