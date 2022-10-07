2022 World Cup: Ghana’s group opponent Portugal lose talented winger  

Portugal, Ghana's World Cup opponent, have learned that winger Pedro Neto will be unavailable for the tournament.

Black Stars' first game in Qatar will be against the former European champions, and they will be without the Wolves forward, who has been ruled out of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in their 2-0 defeat by West Ham last Saturday, 1 October, when he was substituted after 24 minutes.

The Premier League club said that Neto strained his lateral ligaments.

"Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week, it is planned for him to undergo surgery," a club statement added.

"This means that, unfortunately, he will not be fit for the upcoming World Cup."

Neto has made three appearances for Portugal and, while he was in their squad for recent Nations League games against the Czech Republic and Spain, he did not play in either.

The World Cup will take place from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.

Ghana will also face South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.