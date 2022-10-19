2022 World Cup: Ghana’s opponent South Korea to announce 26-man squad on Nov.12

South Korea coach Paul Bento will announce his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup on November 12, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Asian country are in Group H and will face Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

The Portuguese coach will name his provisional squad on Friday October 21.

The team will begin camping at the Paju NFC (Soccer Team Training Center) before the final 26 players is selected.

The Korean FA is looking to secure a friendly game for the team which will serve as a send off before the team leaves for Qatar on November 14.

The Football Association is checking whether players playing in other leagues in Asia, including the Middle East, can be called early.

European players will join the national team in Qatar.

Starting with their first match against Uruguay on November 24, they will face Ghana (28th) and Portugal (3rd December) in turn.