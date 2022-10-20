2022 World Cup: Ghana’s opponent Uruguay worried over Cavani injury

Uruguay, Ghana's World Cup group stage opponent, are concerned ahead of the tournament in Qatar because their experienced striker Edison Cavani has been injured.

The extent of the injury is unknown, but there are fears in South America that the former PSG star could be unable to compete in the tournament, which begins on November 20.

Cavani was substituted in Valencia's La Liga victory over Sevilla on Tuesday. He scored a superb goal but was unable to finish the game due to injury.

The 35-year-old is one of the players Uruguayans are counting on for the World Cup, and he has rediscovered his old self in Sapin this season. Cavani has three goals and one assist in Valencia's last three games.

Ghana and Uruguay will meet on December 2 in a rematch of their 2010 quarter-final match in South Africa, which the South Americans won, albeit controversially, on penalties.