2022 World Cup: Ghana's opponents South Korea rally from behind to draw with Paraguay in friendly

Ghana's opponents at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, South Korea continued with their preparations as they were held at home by Paraguay on Friday morning.

The Asian Tigers rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the South American side at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in an international friendly match.

Paraguay opened the scoring of the match in the 23th minute through Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron with Derlis Gonzalez assisting him.

Almiron scored again to double the advantage for the Paraguayans just four minutes after the break with Gonzalez being the provider again.

South Korea pulled one back to get into the game in the 66th when captain and Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son who scored a brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box.

Paulo Bento's side got the equalising goal in stoppage time after substitute Woo-Yeong Jeong got onto a pass from Won-Sang Um to tap in.

The Koreans lost 5-1 to Brazil in their first friendly but recovered from the humiliation to defeat Chile with a 2-0 win before Friday's encounter.

South Korea are drawn in Group H of the World Cup where they will face Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal.