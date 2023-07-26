Ghana receives 2022 World Cup money from FIFA, Sports Minister confirms

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has announced that the country has successfully received its share of the 2022 World Cup funding from FIFA.

Prior to the tournament in Qatar, FIFA had announced a total prize money pool of $1 billion, representing a significant 29% increase from previous editions. Out of this amount, $440 million was allocated to the 32 participating teams based on their performance in the World Cup.

Following Ghana's early exit from the competition, they were allocated a total of $10.5 million, exceeding their initial expectations. The allocation included a participation fee of $2.5 million and a prize pool of $8 million.

"The GFA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA," Minister Ussif confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday in Accra.

While speaking about the plans for utilizing the funds, the minister highlighted that they are also looking to improve sports infrastructure in the country. He mentioned that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed their interest in enhancing the infrastructure at Prampram.

Ghana's participation in the 2022 World Cup marked their fourth appearance in the prestigious tournament. Although the team faced challenges and bowed out after the group stage, their receipt of the allocated funding from FIFA is seen as a boost for future sports development in the country.