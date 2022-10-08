2022 World Cup: Goalkeeper Richard Ofori suspended for Orlando Pirates clash in PSL

First-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori will miss Saturday’s DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium.

The Ghana international has tallied four yellow cards and will have to serve a one-match.

Ofori was booked in last week’s shock Sekhukhune defeat where he committed a grave blunder.

He poorly controlled a back pass in the latter stages of the game and that resulted in the goal.

His tackle earned him a booking.

Ofori is a sure bet to make Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad for the Qatar tournament.