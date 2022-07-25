2022 World Cup: Government to ensure adequate preparation for Black Stars ahead of tournament

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the government will ensure that the Black Stars are adequately prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said this in parliament on Monday while delivering the mid-year budget review.

“The Black Stars will represent our nation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November 2022. The government will ensure that adequate preparation is made to facilitate outstanding performance at the tournament,” Ofori-Atta said.

He also called on Ghanaians to support the national team in prayers to succeed at the upcoming tournament.

“We encourage Ghanaians to continue to remember them in prayer and offer our support,” he added.

Ghana booked their place for this year's Mundial with an away goal advantage with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline having drawn 0-0 in Kumasi and 1-1 in Abuja respectively.

Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.