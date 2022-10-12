2022 World Cup: Hearts of Oak to get $10k each day from FIFA if Daniel Afriyie Barnie makes Black Stars squad

Hearts of Oak will receive $10,000 from FIFA if Daniel Afriyie Barnie makes Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as part of the Clubs Benefit Programme.

The Club Benefits Programme is part of a broader collaboration agreement between FIFA and the European Club Association, which was first launched ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup™ and further extended in 2015 to cover both the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups

FIFA has opened up for clubs to apply through its FIFA Professional Football Landscape for the funds as a form of compensation for each day players remain in the competition, including official preparation period.

This initiative already saw 416 clubs from 63 member associations benefiting from the same amount following the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

According to FIFA the Club Benefits Programme will see USD 209 million distributed to clubs across the world.

At the moment, Daniel Afriyie Barnie is the only home-based player likely to make Coach Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the World Cup.

The Dortmund trainer has hinted majority of players that played in the friendlies against Spain and Nicaragua last month.

The Hearts of Oak star featured in Ghana’s game against Nicaragua in Spain which they won by a lone goal.

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.