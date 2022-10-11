2022 World Cup: Inaki Williams believes Ghana can pull off a surprise in Qatar

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams believes Ghana can pull off a surprise at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pundits have not given the Black Stars a chance, ruling that the four-time African champions can't make it out of their difficult group.

Ghana, who defeated Nigeria to qualify for this year's tournament, will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.

Williams has only recently joined the team, but he is pleased with the level of talent in the team's camp and is optimistic about the World Cup.

“We have a very young team, with a lot of quality. Most of them play in Europe," Williams told the Spanish newspaper Marca.

"We can do great things in the World Cup. It’s not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team.

"We can surprise anyone. We’re not going [to the tournament as] favorites and that’s good for us,” he added.

The former Spain international made his debut for Ghana last month and has two caps already.

He is expected to be included in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.

Ghana's first match is against Portugal on November 24, followed by a match against South Korea before the much-anticipated match against Uruguay.