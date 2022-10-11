2022 World Cup: Mubarak Wakaso makes suspension return to push for Black Stars place

Mubarak Wakaso made a return from suspension to produced another top-notch display for KAS Eupen despite defeat to KAA Gent in the Belgium First Division A league.

The Black Stars midfielder was a standout performer for Eupen after seeing 90 minutes of action in the 4-0 loss at Kehrwegstadion.

And according statistics firm, Fotomob, Wakaso scored a mark of 6.9 which was bettered by only Christie-Davies, who had a 7.1 rating.

The former Villareal man got the best of the midfield battle against Gent's Vadis Ojidja-Ofoe and compatriot Elisha, who was a second half substitute.

However, poor defending cost the hosts, who conceded two goals at either side of half time.

Jordan Touarigha opened the scoring from the spot before Laurent Depoitre doubled the lead right before half time. After the break Hyunseok Hong scored a brace as Gent strolled to victory.

Wakaso's display proved crucial as KAS Eupen showed resilience in the final 25 minutes of the game.

He joined the Belgian outfit in the summer transfer window on loan from Chinese Super League side Shenzen FC. His recent run of form could give Ghana coach Otto Addo some hope as he looks to add experience to his side before the Munidial in Qatar.