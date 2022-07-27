2022 World Cup: Organizers reveal Ghana's team base camp 

World Cup Host Qatar has unveiled the camping base for Ghana ahead of the tournament in November.

Qatar will host 32 countries participating in the tournament later this year.

The compact nature of the Qatar 2022 event will see 24 teams staying within a 10km radius of each other in Doha.

Ghana will be camping at the plush Double Tree by Hilton Doha-Al Sadd Hotel during the World Cup in Qatar .

The team will be in Doha and will use the Aspire Zone training facilities 1 as their training base.

“Qatar 2022 will be a World Cup like no other, with teams benefiting from its compact nature and warm local hospitality. Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition, while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.

Team accommodation ranges from four- and five-star hotels to villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, including sports academy residences and school/university housing.

Ghana will face Portugal in its opening game before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.