2022 World Cup: Qatar dismisses ‘factually incorrect’ rules

Qatari dismissed a viral social media post that appeared to outline rules for visitors flocking to the Gulf state for the 2022 World Cup as "factually incorrect" on Thursday.

The World Cup organizing committee in a statement pointed to the controversial 'Qatar Welcomes You' graphic circulating on social media has caused a stir since its appearance in recent days.

The graphic “is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement on Thursday.

“We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely solely on official sources from tournament organisers for travel advice for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 20221, the statement added, assuring an extensive fan guide that “disputes a lot of the information being circulated” will soon be revealed alongside FIFA.

“Tournament organisers have been clear since the outset that everyone is welcome to visit Qatar and enjoy the FIFA World Cup 20221.

“Qatar has always been an open, tolerant, and welcoming nation. International fans and visitors during the FIFA World Cup will get to experience this first hand,” the statement added.

The Wolrd Cup will start on November 20 with Ghana competition in Group H against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.