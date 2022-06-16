2022 World Cup: Qatar plans to house fans in 'Bedouin tents'

Qatar plans to pitch 1,000 "Bedouin style" tents in the desert for World Cup fans, organisers announced on Tuesday, as the country hopes to attract 1.2 million visitors for the tournament in November and December.

Tents will appear in the stark desert landscapes surrounding Doha to provide visitors with an authentic taste of Qatari camping, according to Omar Al-Jaber, head of accommodation at tournament organiser the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

"We will give the opportunity for fans to live in a desert," Al-Jaber said, adding that 200 tents will be luxurious, commanding "expensive" nightly fees.

According to the most recent Qatar Tourism estimates, Qatar has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms, with 80 percent of those rooms currently reserved for FIFA guests, Al-Jaber said.

As the tournament approaches, FIFA will release rooms that teams, referees, media, and other officials no longer require, according to a Reuters spokesperson.

Qatar has had to increase its non-hotel accommodation, and two cruise ships docked in Doha port, as well as shared villas and apartments, will provide at least 69,000 rooms, the majority of which will be managed by Accor, Europe's largest hotel operator.

Al-Jaber also mentioned plans to build prefabricated fan-villages on vacant plots.

"In total, we have more than 100,000 rooms and still there are some new options," he said, assuring there would be enough accommodation for everyone, even at the end of November, when visitor numbers will be at their highest during the tournament's group stage.

Nonetheless, current lodging options are limited and costly – Qatar's official accommodation website on Tuesday advertised two-bedroom apartments on the outskirts of Doha for $390 per night and a suite aboard a moored cruise ship for $1650 per night at the end of November.

Many visitors will not stay overnight because Qatar has invited regional airlines to operate over 180 daily shuttle flights, allowing fans to fly in from nearby cities for the day and alleviating Doha's accommodation pressure.