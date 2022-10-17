2022 World Cup: Renowned evangelist makes important claim about captain Andre Ayew

Renowned Ghanaian evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh believes captain Andre Ayew should start for the Black Stars in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, despite calls for the experienced attacking midfielder to be benched.

Some Ghanaians believe Ayew is no longer important to the team and would prefer him to come from the bench rather than start games, but Dr Tetteh has refuted those claims, stating that the son of legendary footballer Abedi Pele is vital to the Black Stars and must start every game in Qatar.

“Dede Ayew is an inspirer, he has been with the youth team even when he was much younger and they won the u-20 World Cup,” he said.

“He has been consistent with the Black Stars, today as we speak now he is the only one who has more caps than Asamoah Gyan. So you don’t throw away people who have laboured.

“This notion that Ghanaians being jealous and envious of people's success we must stop it. Dede Ayew is a good footballer, he’s played very well and he is currently the captain. If you want to get the unity that we needed for the team, then we need someone like him.

“If we bench him for the new players that have come, you’ve demoralized the team and people will not die for the country. So it doesn’t make sense at all,” he added.

Ayew has been in excellent form leading up to his third World Cup, having played in the 2010 and 2014 editions. He has three goals in his last five Al Sadd games.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.