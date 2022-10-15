2022 World Cup: South Korea defender Kim Min-jae fails Mohammed Kudus test in Champions League

In what was a dress rehearsal for next month's World Cup meeting, Mohammed Kudus came out on top against South Korean defender Kim Min-jae in the Champions League.

Kudus, a key player for Ghana who will face the Asian giants in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Wednesday's meeting was the second in a week between the two.

The Ghanaian won the first meeting, as he scored despite Ajax being thrashed 6-1 by Napoli. It was similar on Wednesday as Napoli recorded a 4-2 win and Kudus got the better of the Korean.

Kim Min-jae came up against Kudus several times during the game but was unable to contain him, allowing the Ghanaian playmaker, who is also used as a striker, to create dangerous attacks.

Minjae Kim faced Kudus in the 9th minute of the first half. After a header contest near the centre line, Kudus won the ball and dribbled it, and Kim Min-jae quickly caught up with him. Kudus passed to teammate Steven Bergwijn, whose shot hit the keeper and missed the goal.

In the 13th minute of the first half, Kim Min-jae allowed Kudus a scoring opportunity. Bergwijn threaded a pass between Kim Min-jae and Di Lorenzo, and Kudus alternated between winning the ball from behind and firing a left-footed shot. The shot was off target, but Kim Min-jae missed Kudus.

Kim Min-jae lost possession to Kudus in the 32nd minute. Kim Min-jae attempted to dribble, and Kudus closely followed and pressed him. Although the Napoli teammates delayed the Ajax attack and did not lead to a goal, it was enough to be seen as a mistake by Kim Min-jae.

Even in the scene where Ajax scored their first goal in the third minute of the second half, the Napoli defence, including Kim Min-jae, made visible errors.

As Ajax broke down the flanks, Napoli central defenders Kim Min-jae and Juan Jejus worked together to stop the rushing Kudus from the centre. The cross, however, was headed for Davy Klaassen, who jumped from behind to head into the net.

Kudus was replaced in the 20th minute of the second half, much to the relief of the South Korean.

In South Korea, they believe Wednesday’s game provided homework for Kim Min-jae and the Korean national team ahead of November 28 meeting in Qatar.