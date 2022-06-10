2022 World Cup: The 18 Black Stars players to face Japan in friendly today

Ghana will be facing hosts Japan in the second semi-finals game of the 21st edition of the Kirin Soccer Cup four-nation tournament this morning at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe.

The Black Stars arrived in Japan on Wednesday without several players who have withdrawn from the squad for the international friendly tournament.

Otto Addo's side will later face either Chile or Tunisia in the 3rd place playoff or in the finals on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka.

First choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, Gideon Mensah, Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo and Elisha Owusu didn't travel with the team to the Asian country.

There are other players including Abdul Mumin, Baba Iddrisu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Kamaldeen Sulemana also withdrew from the team due injuries, ailments or permission to return to their clubs.

The players available to face Japan today are as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: 12 Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen / Switzerland) 1 Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen / Belgium)

DEFENDERS: 2 Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC / England) 17 Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC / England) 18 Daniel Amartey (LeicesterCity / England) 5 Dennis Nkrumah Korsah (Hearts Of Oak / Ghana) 3 Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot 63 / France)

MIDFIELDERS: 11 Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC / China) 10 Andre Morgan Ayew (Al Sadd / Qatar) 6 Edmund Addo (FC Sheriff Tiraspol / Moldova) 7 Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon / Portugal) 20 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam / Netherlands) 15 Christopher Antwi (SC Padderborn 07 / Germany)

FORWARDS: 9 Jordan Pierre Ayew (Crystal Palace / England) 23 Kwesi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel / Germany) 19 Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor / Turkey) 14 Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak / Ghana) 13 Felix Ohene Afena Gyan (AS Roma / Italy)