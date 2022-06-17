2022 World Cup: Ticket payment deadline extended by FIFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reminded Ghanaians who applied for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Match Tickets through the FIFA website that the payment deadline has been extended to Friday, June 17, 2022.

FIFA initially set the deadline for payment of all successful Ticket applications on its direct sale of World Cup tickets for June 15, 2022, in accordance with the Terms & Conditions of the sale.

In a letter to the GFA, FIFA stated that the new closing date will be communicated both on FIFA.com/tickets and via email to all supporters with tickets pending payment.

The GFA is hereby reminding all successful Ghanaian applicants during the First Phase of the FIFA direct sale to pay for the tickets on or before the set deadline in order to avoid losing their tickets.

The successful applicants are further reminded (in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of their application of the FIFA Tickets), that failure to pay for the Tickets by the deadline, would result in the Applicant’s name being expunged from the FIFA list.

FIFA has also sent a communication to all the successful Applicants of the World Cup Tickets who are yet to pay for their tickets.

This urgent reminder notice from the Ghana Football Association is in addition to all the effort from FIFA to ensure that successful Ghanaian applicants do not lose their World Cup Qatar 2022 Tickets they successfully applied for, through the FIFA website.

This urgent reminder from the GFA is in addition to FIFA's efforts to ensure that successful Ghanaian applicants do not lose their World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets, which they successfully applied for via the FIFA website.