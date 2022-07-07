2022 World Cup: Tickets now available on first-come first-served basis

FIFA has announced that the tickets for the 2022 World Cup are now available on a first-come, first-served basis which will allow fans to confirm their ticket purchase right after making the selection and processing the payment.

Fans can purchase tickets at FIFA.com/tickets.

“We advise football fans to place their application as soon as the sales period opens, as tickets will likely sell out quickly,” FIFA said on their website.

There are four ticket categories for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4), with Category 1 seats being the highest priced and located in prime areas within the stadium. Category 4 is reserved exclusively for residents of Qatar.

A resident of Qatar refers to any individual legally residing on a permanent or temporary basis in Qatar, including Qatari nationals and nationals of other countries.

This may include, for example, individuals who permanently live in Qatar or individuals who are legally authorised to work in Qatar.

Ghana's Black Stars will be in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.