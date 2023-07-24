2022 World Cup: Uruguay defender reflects on regrettable incident after Ghana match

Uruguay defender José María Giménez has spoken openly about a regrettable incident that occurred during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he attacked a FIFA official after a game against Ghana, resulting in a four-game suspension.

In an interview with the program El Chiringuito, the 28-year-old expressed self-criticism regarding the incident and the lasting impact it had on him.

The Atletico Madrid centre-back was seen at the forefront of vehement protests against German referee Daniel Siebert for an unsanctioned penalty on teammate Edinson Cavani in the final minutes of the match, which ended with a 2-0 victory for Uruguay and their elimination from the tournament based on goal difference.

“It was an episode that left me very marked and hurt. I immediately realized that it wasn't me,” admitted Giménez. He shared the moment he realized the gravity of his actions, saying, “When I came out, my son was mad at me. That's when I realized that wasn't me. That was the clear example of what did not have to be.”

Following the game, Giménez took responsibility for his actions and promptly apologized to the FIFA official he attacked. Reflecting on the consequences, he stated, “That mistake I made hurt me, my family, and my country. And then they sanctioned me.”

The defender deeply regretted his behaviour, emphasizing that it was not a representation of a soccer player or a person. He offered apologies to the people and children, acknowledging that such actions set a poor example. He also expressed profound remorse for his country, accepting the consequences that followed.

The incident led to a suspension from several matches, and Giménez accepted the punishment with remorse and humility. He acknowledged that, at 28 years old and with ten years of professional football experience, such behaviour was not befitting of his character.