2022 World Cup: We have to die for the jersey – Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew says Ghanaians expect Black Stars players to give their all in the upcoming World Cup, and he is determined to lead the team to do so in Qatar.

The Ghana captain is fired up for his third World Cup, having excelled in his previous appearances.

Ayew was a key member of the 2010 squad that reached the quarter-finals and scored two good goals in Brazil in 2014 despite a group stage exit.

Ayew was recently asked about Ghanaians' expectations of the Black Stars in the World Cup and whether they can be met.

He replied: "Ghanaians expect tenacity, determination and a willingness to die for the jersey. When you come to the World Cup, you face super-strong sides and we’ve shown over time that we can compete with them and, in some cases, beat them."

"But compete and show that you are willing to die for your country. If it results in a satisfactory outcome, thank God. If it does not, as long as the entire nation feels they have represented the country and Africa in the right way, that is the most important thing for me."

Black Stars are in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and the four-time African champions have been written off by many.

But Ayew, who recently became Ghana's joint most capped player, has complete faith in the team.

"We have a chance. Nobody sees us as favourites, which is expected. So we know we’re not going into any of the matches as favourites but we’re there to fight and make an impact.

"No doubt it will be a very difficult group for every team and all we have to do is be ready, focused, determined, full squad and have a bit of luck."

"If we have our full squad, we can seriously disrupt a lot of teams. I am not concerned because I know what Ghana is capable of," Ayew said.

The World Cup will begin on November 20, with the Black Stars' first match against Portugal on November 24.