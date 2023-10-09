2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Match Week 1 – Zone 1 A Recap

Maana FC recorded their first win of the campaign after rallying from behind to beat Wa Power FC at the Malik Jabir Stadium on Saturday, October 7 2023.

Maana fell behind to an early goal by the visitors through Issahaku Wahidu on 7 minutes. Ibrahim Alhassan restored parity for Maana on 45 minutes and got his second on 60 minutes to seal victory for his team.

Victory Club and Northern City settled for a goalless draw at the Wenchi Town Park Sunday, October 8 2023.

Wa Suntaa were 1-0 winners over returnees Tamale City at the Malik Jabir Stadium on Sunday thanks to Nuhu Jalilu’s 78th minute strike.

Techiman Heroes edged Steadfast 1-0 at Ohene Ameyaw Park through Matthew Amponsah’s goal on 30 minutes.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante