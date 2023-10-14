GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Week 2 Match Report – Steadfast FC 2-0 Maana FC

Published on: 14 October 2023
2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Week 2 Match Report – Steadfast FC 2-0 Maana FC
Steadfast FC

Steadfast FC shook off their opening day narrow defeat to Techiman Heroes to record a vital win over Maana FC on Friday, October 13 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Steadfast raced into a 7th minute lead through Lanbando Abdulai. Maana tried without success to find the equalizer as a determined Steadfast side went into the break with that narrow lead.

The score line remained the same for a major part of the second half but the hosts doubled their advantage through Vincent Nyarko who climbed off the bench to net on 89 minutes to seal Steadfast’s first victory of the campaign.

Steafast are away to Wa Power FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

