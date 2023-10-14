2023/24 Access Bank Division One League: Week 2 Match Report – Tamale City 5-1 Techiman Heroes

Tamale City responded positively to their opening day narrow defeat to Wa Suntaa with a 5-1 hammering of Techiman Heroes at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, October 14 2023.

The 5-1 riot was instigated by Benjamin Eshun who shot the hosts into the lead just 5 minutes into the game. Eshun completed his brace by netting his second on 23 minutes.

City scored their third through Tawfik Mohammed six minutes later to head into the break with that three-goal cushion.

After recess, City put the game beyond Heroes after scoring their fourth through Seth Sowah on 55 minutes. They were not yet done as Patrick Nkornu added the fifth in the 72nd minute.

The visitors got a consolation goal through Amos Opoku in the 83rd minute but this game is one they would want to quickly put behind.

For Tamale City, this could be a huge statement on what to expect from them this season.

By Suleman Asante