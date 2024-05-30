2023/24 CAF Champions League: Medeama's Felix Kyei clinches second best goalkeeper title

Medeama’s Felix Kyei has been ranked second best goalkeeper for the 2023/24 CAF Champions League competition.

He made 24 saves in six matches of the Group stage, trailing behind Al Ahly's Mostafa Shobeir by five (who made 29 saves).

Kyei shared this position with TP Mazembe's Faty and Esperance's Amanallah Memmiche.

His reputation has been soaring since winning the Ghana Premier League Best Goalkeeper for the 2022/23 season.

Career Path:

At age 15, Kyei was scouted playing inter-school and college soccer for Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School and was sent to then Aiyinase-Nzema-based Karela FC where he had his talent honed.

Because Karela had no youth team at that time, he was forced to train with the First Team as a teenager.

His reflexes and movements in training were awesome so superb one wouldn't believe he was just below 18.

Kyei was never intimidated in the presence of Karela goalkeepers like Isaac Hagan, Michael Sai, Nii Kalala and Kofi Mensah

He played his first competitive match for the 'Passioners' in 2019 during the Normalisation Committee competition and it was against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Karela had already qualified for the semi-final so the technical decided to give opportunities to some fringe players and Kyei was a beneficiary.

In the 2020/2021 season, he became the first-choice goalie under coach BismarK Kobby Mensah.

Kyei was one taken to Asante Kotoko by former Karela coach Johnson Smith and goalkeepers’ trainer Joe Baah.

He trained with the Porcupine Warriors for months but no one saw the talent in him so the bourgeoning star had to return to Karela disappointed.

That misfortune will later open a new golden chapter for him after working his way to become No.1 for Karela.

He signed a three-year contract with Medeama in January 2023 after spending the first half of the season with Karela.