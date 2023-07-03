2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: FA Cup winners Dreams confirm their participation

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have confirmed their decision to participate in the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, which the club announced on Monday.

In a statement released by the club, the club disclosed their decision to take part in the Africa interclub competition following deliberations with the board and other stakeholders.

Dreams won the 2022-23 Ghana FA Cup, giving them the nod to represent Ghana in the continental competition, which is starting in August this year.

The 'Still Believe' outfit achieved the historic feat when they beat King Faisal Babes 2-0 in the final of the FA Cup, lifting their major trophy at the Kwame Kyei Sports Sports Complex in Abrankese last month.

Dreams have already applied and been duly issued the license by the instant body to make its first ever appearance in an African club competition.

The club says the management is already working assiduously in order to present a formidable side for this task and now awaits the draw for the first preliminary round expected in August.

Below is the statement: