2023/24 Division One League: Week 1 Match Report – Baffour Academy 2-1 Eleven Wonders

Baffour Academy kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory over Eleven Wonders at the Nana Koromansah Park on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The hosts took an early lead just 7 minutes into the game through Eric Nyumakwa.

Emmanue Ayoung scored the leveler for Wonders on 25 minutes but Baffour Academy skipper, Stephen Korankye led by example scored in the 38 minute to restore their lead.

After recess, Wonders pushed for the equalizer but failed to unlock the defence of their hosts.

Baffour Academy held on to their lead to record their first victory of the season.

By Suleman Asante