2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions captain Mohammed Shawkan named MoTM in victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Hardworking midfielder Mohammed Shawkan was named the Man of the Match as Accra Lions defeated Bofoakwa Tano on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

Shawkan was all over in pitch, breaking and distributing passes expertly as the in-form Accra Lions record another win in the topflight.

The Accra Lions captain also exhibited enormous leadership as he calmed his teammates in edgy moments while also controlling the tempo of the game. This is the second time Shawkan is winning the award this season.

Seidu Sadat netted the only goal after connecting to a Bernard Kesse cross in the first half at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victory sees Accra Lions climb to fourth place on the Ghana Premier League table, nine points adrift of leaders Samartex FC.

Accra Lions travel to Kpando in midweek to face Heart of Lions on matchday 25.