2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions captain Shawkan Mohammed named MoTM in Bechem United mauling

Accra Lions captain, Mohammed Shawkan was named Man of the Match after an impressive display against Bechem United in the matchday 31 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking midfielder was all over the pitch as the Accra-based outfit defeated the Hunters 3-0 on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Shawkan was the link between the defence and attack, providing the team the flexibility to transition quick in their free-flowing style. He also made several blocks in midfield, stopping the visitors from advancing the ball into the defence of Lions.

In a highly competitive match in Accra, the hosts opened the scoring through Dominic Amponsah in the 12 minute before Mohammed Yahaya doubled the advantage in the second half.

Daniel Awuni sealed victory for the host late in the game as Accra Lions moved to fifth on the table.

Accra Lions travel to Nsoatre to face Nsoatreman in their next game while Bechem United welcomes Aduna Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.