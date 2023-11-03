GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Ali Mohammed named MoTM in Heart of Lions win

Published on: 03 November 2023
Defender Ali Mohammed was named the Man of the Match as Accra Lions defeated Heart of Lions on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

The towering centre-back was on target as Lions ended a run of four games without victory by beating the Kpando-based club 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mohammed opened the scoring for the host after smashing home from inside the box following a mistake by the Heart of Lions goalkeeper. He also came close to adding to his tally in the second half but his effort was stopped on the line.

Apart from being a threat during set-pieces, Mohammed was also solid at the back, combing well with Musa Hamzata.

Daniel Awuni netted the second goal for Accra Lions before Christian Agyemang pulled one back in the second half for the visitors.

Accra Lions will next travel to the Dun's Park to face Bibiani while Heart of Lions engage Aduana Stars at home.

