2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Ali Mohammed wins MoTM in victory over Karela United

Published on: 11 November 2023
Defender Ali Mohammed was adjudged the Man of the Match in Accra Lions' win against Karela United on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The hardworking centre-back scored a late winner for Accra Lions as they withstood the final-minute storm to beat the Tamale-based side.

Mohammed was impressive at the back, pairing with Musa Hamzata to keep the attackers of Karela United mute for most of the game.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic end to the game in Accra, Samuel Attah Kumi almost fetched the visitors a point with his 91st-minute strike to cancel out a Yahaya Mohammed lead.

But Mohammed snatched the winner just before the final whistle was blown.

Accra Lions will next face Hearts of Oak while Karela United engages Aduana Stars.

