2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions defender Ali Mohammed wins MoTM in victory over Karela United

Defender Ali Mohammed was adjudged the Man of the Match in Accra Lions' win against Karela United on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking centre-back scored a late winner for Accra Lions as they withstood the final-minute storm to beat the Tamale-based side.

Mohammed was impressive at the back, pairing with Musa Hamzata to keep the attackers of Karela United mute for most of the game.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic end to the game in Accra, Samuel Attah Kumi almost fetched the visitors a point with his 91st-minute strike to cancel out a Yahaya Mohammed lead.

But Mohammed snatched the winner just before the final whistle was blown.

Accra Lions will next face Hearts of Oak while Karela United engages Aduana Stars.