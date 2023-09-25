GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful named MoTM in victory over Legon Cities

Published on: 25 September 2023
Goalkeeper Daniel Afful has been named the Man of the Match in Accra Lions' win over Legon Cities on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League. 

The Black Satellites shot-stopper produced stunning saves in the second-half to deny Legon Cities from picking a point from the game at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Afful kept his first clean sheet in two games for Accra Lions since joining the club before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, a first-half header from winger Evans Botchway handed the host all three points as they climb up on the Ghana Premier League table.

Accra Lions will next travel to Berekum to face Chelsea on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

