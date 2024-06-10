2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions match-winner Bernard Kesse named Man of the Match in Dreams FC victory

Accra Lions forward, Bernard Kesse won the Man of the Match award after his match-winning performance against Dreams FC on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winger scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark as Accra Lions collected all three points in the penultimate game of the campaign.

Kesse was impressive down the left flank, causing trouble for the defence of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalist.

The victory lifted Accra Lions to second place on the table with a game remaining to end the campaign.

Meanwhile, it was Kesse's second goal in successive games after netting the leveller against Nsoatreman last week.

Accra Lions will travel to Samreboi to play new champions Samartex on the final day of the campaign.