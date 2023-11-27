2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah named MoTM in victory over Aduana Stars

Accra Lions youngster Emmanuel Dzigbah has been named Man of the Match in his side's shocking win in Dormaa against Aduana Stars.

The talented midfielder dazzled and was difficult to handle by the Aduana stars midfielders as Lions scored late to beat the former champions.

Second-half substitute Abdul Shakun Abubakar scored in the final minutes as the visitors returned to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.

It was Dzigbah's first Man of the Match award in the new campaign and Lions' first away victory of the 2023/24 season.

Accra Lions will next host newcomers Nations FC at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December.