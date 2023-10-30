2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions winger Daniel Awuni named MoTM in Bofoakwa Tano draw

Daniel Awuni has been named Man of the Match in the game between Accra Lions and Bofoakwa Tano on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The exciting winger scored a beautiful goal to rescue a point for the visitors at the Sunyani Coronation Park last Friday.

Awuni was a menace on the flanks for the Accra-based club and almost helped his side to victory late in the second-half.

Meanwhile, the host got off to a great start after Najib Fuseini opened the scoring in the first minute.

The draw end a run of three successive defeats for Accra Lions as they look to bounce back from the momentary lapse.

Accra Lions will next face Heart of Lions in Accra while Bofoakwa Tano travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.