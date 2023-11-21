2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars forward Isaac Mintah named PoTM for October

Aduana Stars forward Isaac Mintah has been named the Player of the Month for October.

The red-hot forward beat competition from Michael Ampadu of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Yussif Mohammed of Asante Kotoko SC, Abdul Manaf Umar of Nsoatreman FC and Appiah Maccarthy of Bibiani Goldstars to win the award.

The striker scored four goals in the month of October to lead the Ogya Boys back to the top of the table after 11 matches.

Mintah will walk home with a a brand new 43-inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.

Aduana Stars will next host Accra Lions on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.