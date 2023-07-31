2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko's first round fixtures revealed

The fixtures for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League were released on Monday, unveiling the exciting first-round matches for former Ghanaian champions, Asante Kotoko.

They begin their campaign with a highly-anticipated clash against newly promoted Heart of Lions in Kumasi.

Kotoko's opening match against Heart of Lions promises to be a thrilling encounter as they aim to start the season on a strong note. Additionally, they will conclude the first round with another match against a newly promoted club, Bofoakwa Tano.

As the league progresses, Kotoko will face tough opposition in GoldStars, Karela United, and Aduana Stars. The team will be determined to prove their mettle against these formidable opponents.

One of the highlights of the first round will be Kotoko's clash with their regional rivals, Nations FC, which is owned by former Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei. This exciting new derby is sure to be closely watched by fans.

The first round will also feature the highly-anticipated Super Clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in December. This big game is sure to captivate football enthusiasts across the nation.

Kotoko will also face challenging fixtures against Bechem United, Nsoatreman FC, Dreams FC, FC Samartex, and reigning champions Medeama.

Other notable matches include encounters with Legon Cities, Berekum Chelsea, Great Olympics, RTU, and Accra Lions, offering Kotoko opportunities to showcase their prowess on the field.

The league will go on a one-month break after the first round because of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to start early next year in Ivory Coast.