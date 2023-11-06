2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Bibiani GoldStars captain Yakubu Haqq named MoTM in draw against Accra Lions

Bibiani GoldStars captain, Yakubu Haqq has been named the Man of the Match in the game against Accra Lions at the Dun's Park on matchday nine of the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking centre-back was solid for the Miners as they shared the spoils with a stubborn Accra Lions side.

Meanwhile, after a barren first half at the Dun's Park, the host took a second-half lead through Yahaya Adraman, but Accra Lions levelled ten minutes later through defender David Oduro.

The draw is the fifth on a row for the Bibiani-based club, whose last win in the Premier League was against Real Tamale United on October 8.

Bibiani GoldStars will next travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Sars while Accra Lions host Karela United in Accra.