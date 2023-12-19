2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Brace hero Yahaya Mohammed named MoTM in Accra Lions' win over Nsoatreman

Striker Yahaya Mohammed has been named the Man of the Match in the game between Accra Lions and Nsoatreman on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra Lions forward climbed off the bench to score a brace as the hosts came from a goal down to beat Nsoatreman in Sogakope.

Mohammed, who replaced Dominic Amponsah, on the hour mark was trouble for the defence of the visitors.

His first came through a strong header after meeting a cross from Dominic Nsobila before producing a magical moment to score his second in the 81st minute. Mohammed left two Nsoatreman defender lost with his quick feet before firing home with his left foot.

Accra Lions will face Dreams FC on the eve of Christmas while Nsoatreman FC welcome league leaders Aduana Stars.