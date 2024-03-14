2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Daniel Awuni named MoTM as Accra Lions stun Kotoko in Kumasi

Daniel Awuni was named the Man of the Match as Accra Lions defeated Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The talented winger was a menace for the defence of the Porcupine Warriors, serving an assist as the Accra-based outfit secured a 3-2 win. Their first-ever victory over the former Premier League champions.

Awuni exploded on the flanks early in the game, serving the assist for the opener in the tenth minute, which was converted by Blessing Asuman Darkwa.

The 18-year-old was at the heart of Accra Lions' swift counter-attacking football, with his pace and tricky on the right side causing troubles.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter, the Reds levelled before half-time through Kalo Ouattara after receiving a perfect cross from Andrews Appau.

However, Accra Lions restored their lead moments after the break through Asuman Darkwa before Dominic Amponsah extended the advantage midway through the second-half.

Bernard Sarpong Somuah pulled one back for the host but it was too late for a comeback.