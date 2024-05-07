2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Daniel Awuni named MoTM in Accra Lions' draw with Aduana Stars

Accra Lions winger, Daniel Kwame Awuni was named Man of the Match in the goalless draw against Aduana Stars on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

The exciting winger was effective on the flanks, putting in dangerous crosses in the box, with one almost resulting in the winner after Abdul Shakun Abubakar's header was saved by the Aduana Stars goalkeeper.

Awuni's pace was also a problem for Aduana's left-back who was rescued several times by his teammates in central; defence.

It is the fourth time Awuni is winning the award this season, having played a pivotal role in the club's incredible run in the second round.

Despite the draw, Accra Lions maintain their place in fifth position on the table with Aduana closely following in 6th place.

The league will be on a two-week break before the final five games of the campaign resume in a fortnight's time.