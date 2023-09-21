2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Ebenezer Adade named MoTM in Dreams FC's win over Nations FC

Dreams FC midfielder, Ebenezer Adade has been named Man of the Match in the victory over Nations FC in their season opener at the Dawu Park.

The Black Meteors player netted an early winner as the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners battled to collect all three points.

Adade worked tirelessly to ensure Dreams FC begin the campaign on a good note.

Meanwhile, having scored an early goal, Nations FC almost levelled moments later after Barima Baah saw his effort parried away by Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

Agbasi produced another spectacular save to deny Baah, who was lively in the early exchanges.

The hosts were lucky to go into the break with a first-half lead.

However, after the interval, Dreams upped their game despite looking tired from their involvement in continental football.

Amadou Diarra and Emmanuel Boateng were replaced by Ishmael Antwi and Asamoah Boateng as the visitors chased an equalizer.

Antwi had the chance to pull level for Nations FC, but his header in the final minute went wide.