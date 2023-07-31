2023/24 Ghana Premier League: First Super Clash fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko set for matchday 14

Ghana Premier League heavyweights Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC will lock horns in the first Super Clash of the upcoming season on match week 14.

This fixture is the biggest football match on the Ghanaian football calendar as both teams are the most successful and supported clubs in the country.

This was revealed on Monday, July 31, 2023, when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) released the fixtures for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the Phobians won 1-0 last season, which also saw them lift the President's Cup trophy.

The Ghana FA has only released the first round fixtures for the league, which will begin on September 18, 2022.

Due to television broadcast schedules could affect match dates for the respective fixtures, it would be made public in due course.

Hearts will begin their campaign with a trip to Real Tamale Unite while Kotoko will tackle old foes and returnees Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Find below the full first round fixtures of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League: