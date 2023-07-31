2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Full list of Hearts of Oak first round fixtures as they begin campaign in Tamale

Former Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak will face a formidable challenge as they take on Real Tamale United in Tamale in their first match of the upcoming season.

This exciting encounter is sure to set the tone for the rest of the 2023/24 season which will commence on September 15, 2023.

As the journey unfolds, Hearts of Oak will face Nsoatreman, Bofoakwa Tano, and Dreams FC in successive games. Each match will test their mettle and determination to start the season strong.

The team will also be up against Heart of Lions, FC Samartex, and GoldStars, providing opportunities to showcase their skills and prove their dominance in the league.

One of the highly-anticipated matches of the first round will be when Hearts of Oak takes on the reigning champions, Medeama. The clash promises to be a gripping showdown between the two top teams.

Other notable fixtures include matches against Karela United, Legon Cities, and Berekum Chelsea, all of which will present different challenges for Hearts of Oak.

The highlight of the first round will undoubtedly be Matchday 14, where fierce rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will lock horns. The Accra Sports Stadium will witness an electrifying atmosphere as the two football giants compete for supremacy in this captivating fixture.

Hearts of Oak will also face Nations FC and Great Olympics in successive games before concluding the first round at home against Bechem United.

The dates for the games will be made public in due course, taking into account television broadcast schedules.

The league will go on a break after the first round because of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to start early next year in Ivory Coast.