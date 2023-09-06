2023/24 Ghana Premier League: GFA postpone Medeama and Dreams FC opening games

Medeama and Dreams FC's opening matches of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF interclub competitions.

Medeama, set to face Accra Lions, and Dreams FC, scheduled to play Nations FC, will now compete on Wednesday, September 20.

Medeama are currently involved in the CAF Champions League and has reached the second qualifying round, where they will face Guinean giants Horoya AC. The first leg of this crucial match is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, with the return leg taking place the following weekend.

Dreams FC are participating in the CAF Confederation Cup and is set to encounter F.C. Kallon, with a similar schedule to Medeama's.

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced the postponement of these matches, allowing both clubs additional time to prepare for their continental challenges.