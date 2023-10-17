GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi named MoTM on Accra Lions win

Published on: 17 October 2023
Emmanuel Antwi was named Man of the Match in Great Olympics thumping win against Accra Lions on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The skillful player bossed the midfield, scoring a goal as Olympics cruised to a 3-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Antwi's orchestrated Accra Lions downfall after his strike from outside the box was spilled by goalkeeper Daniel Afful, lading to Michael Yeboah's opener.

He also started the move which resulted in the second goal, also converted by Yeboah.

The win sends Accra Great Olympics to the top of the table, and remaining unbeaten after five matches in the new campaign

