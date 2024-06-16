2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Heart of Lions survive with final day heroics

Heart of Lions escaped relegation with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Berekum Chelsea, ensuring their survival in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The match took place at the Golden City Park, where the Lions displayed incredible resilience and determination.

Chelsea, who had already secured their spot for next season, started strong with two goals from the league's top scorer, Stephen Amankona, in the 12th and 44th minutes. Amankona's brace not only put Chelsea in a comfortable position but also solidified his tally to 19 goals for the season.

However, the tide turned in the second half. Heart of Lions were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute, which Ebenezer Abban converted, giving the team a lifeline. The game continued to be fiercely contested, and in stoppage time, Lions were awarded another penalty under controversial circumstances as there appeared to be no contact on the player. Abban stepped up again and successfully converted the penalty, sealing the draw and ensuring his team's survival.

Despite a rocky start to the season, where Lions failed to win any of their first ten matches, they managed to accumulate 45 points, finishing 13th on the table. This final-day performance was a testament to their resilience throughout the season.

Stephen Amankona, with his two goals in this match, was crowned the league's top scorer with 19 goals in 29 appearances, highlighting his exceptional form and contribution to Berekum Chelsea's campaign.