2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Increase in prize money not for political points - GFA

The Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has denied reports that the association is increasing the prize money for the Ghana Premier League to convince delegates for the upcoming elections.

During the launch of the new Ghana Premier League season on Tuesday, the GFA announced a significant increase in the total prize money to be awarded to the winner of the competition, raising it from an initial GHC 300,000 to GHC 500,000.

It was also indicated that for the first time under the current administration, teams who finish from first to 10th on the league log will earn an appreciable amount in a bid to boost the competitiveness of the championship.

Many Ghanaians believe the football gesture was made to gain political points and secure votes for the current president, Kurt Okraku, in the upcoming election on September 27.

Henry Asante Twum refuted the allegations in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, saying that it was just another GFA initiative aimed at liberating clubs finacially.

"The reason to increase the prize money has nothing to do with the elections you will recall that aside 2019/20 league that we played and didn't finish because of COVID from there on every year we increase the money the prize money for the league winner," he told Peace FM.

"2020/21 season Hearts of Oak won the money they took 200,000 cedis, in 2021/22 and 2022/23 the money the teams took 250,000 cedis.

"So every year there is progress we move from one step to the other from 200,000 we brought it to 250,000 2021/22 recently when we finished we brought it from 250,000 to 300,000. That is the money Medeama received so it is progressive," he added.