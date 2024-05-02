2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Linda Mtange named MoTM in Hearts of Oak's defeat to Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange was named Man of the Match in their 1-0 defeat to neighbours Accra Lions on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Congolese midfielder dazzled on the flanks and should have given the Phobians the lead early in the game.

Mtange operated on the left and sometimes moved to the right and in the middle as he caused trouble for Accra Lions.

Despite being Hearts' brightest spot in the match, he was later replaced as the Phobians suffered their fifth defeat in the last six games.

Issa Ibrahim scored the winner for Accra Lions after a swashbuckling move from the right saw him connect to a Daniel Awuni cutback.

Hearts of Oak will travel to Berekum to face their former coach Samuel Boadu and his Chelsea team as they seek to rescue their season with six matches remaining.