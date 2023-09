2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Match officials for week one announced

The Ghana FA has announced the match officials for matchday one of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League which kicks off this weekend.

The new season starts of with a big game between two traditional giants Real Tamale United and Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchday 1 of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for the Match Day 1:

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023 MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED FC VS HEARTS OF OAK SC

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI & ERNEST AKATEY

4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 MATCH: LEGON CITIES FC VS KARELA UNITED FC

VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM

REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE

4TH REFEREE: REGINALD COLLINS AMOAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS ACCRA LIONS FC

VENUE: AKOON PARK

REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & COURAGE KUEDUFIA

4TH REFEREE: S.K. MAWULI KLU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS BECHEM UNITED FC

VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & FREDERICK DANFUL

4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 MATCH: FC SAMARTEX VS ADUANA FC

VENUE: NSEKYIRE PARK

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & ROLAND ADDY

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: KWASI ABRONOMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 MATCH: DREAMS FC VS NATIONS FC

VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS

REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & PASCAL MAWUSI

4TH REFEREE: GIDEON NII COFFIE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH ODEI AFRIFA SARFO

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO SC VS HEART OF LIONS FC

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR

ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & RICHARD NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS FC VS BOFOAKWA TANO FC

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL- LATIF

ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & HALILU ALHASSAN

4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA FC VS BIBIANI GOLD STARS FC

VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLANGBANU & GABRIEL BOATENG

4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA